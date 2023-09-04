Bull rides on the car goes viral

In an unusual traffic stop in Nebraska, police encountered a bull riding shotgun in a car along Route 275 near Norfolk. Responding to a call about a “vehicle with a cow inside,” officers expected to find a smaller animal but were surprised to discover a full-size Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody,” owned by Lee Meyer of Neligh.

Despite the unconventional passenger, officers conducted a traffic stop to address some traffic violations related to the situation. Fortunately, Meyer received only a warning and was requested to take Howdy Doody back home, out of the city.

Howdy Doody is a local celebrity in Neligh and often participates in parades, but his fame had yet to reach Norfolk, leading to some unexpected phone calls and humorously dramatic reactions from family members.

This unusual encounter left both officers and the bull’s owner with a memorable and amusing tale to tell.

