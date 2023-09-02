Cab Driver’s Absurd Threat Goes Viral, Internet Demands Action

The cab driver threatens the customer’s friend after payment is made through Paytm.

The customer seeks advice from the online community on how to handle the situation.

Reddit community members share their own experiences with rude cab drivers. Advertisement

Hiring cab services is often considered a convenient way to travel, but unfortunately, not every ride goes smoothly.

A recent incident was shared on Reddit where a person described how their friend experienced harassment from a cab driver.

The Reddit user posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation on social media and sought advice from the online community on how to handle such situations.

In this particular incident, the cab driver made threats, including blocking the friend’s number or sharing it with 500 people.