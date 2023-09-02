Cab Driver’s Absurd Threat Goes Viral, Internet Demands Action

Girl’s Amazing Accent-Changing Skills Baffle the Internet
Hiring cab services is often considered a convenient way to travel, but unfortunately, not every ride goes smoothly.
A recent incident was shared on Reddit where a person described how their friend experienced harassment from a cab driver.
The Reddit user posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation on social media and sought advice from the online community on how to handle such situations.
In this particular incident, the cab driver made threats, including blocking the friend’s number or sharing it with 500 people.
The user posted on Reddit a day ago, “Hi, I had booked a cab from Ola and the payment was done through Paytm, when we stopped there, the Ola driver asked for my friend’s number as his network was not working well. Thinking nothing of it, we gave the number. He then calls him up and says that there’s no payment received although the money was deducted, and sends a zoomed-in screenshot of the money (which was green aka paid). He continues to threaten him ki number band karwadega, 500 logos ko bhej dega, etc…what can or should be done now?”
Reacting to the post, one person shared their own experience. “Almost the same thing happened to me. He made my friend pay extra and started threatening me after I asked why he did that. I set up the bot for 5,000 missed calls in a day so that he wouldn’t be able to earn money through Ola Indrive or Uber. I daily raised the complaints on Indrive, and after a week of daily complaints, they removed him from indrive, and he started crying in a call with their manager (indrive)…I got my money back,” the account wrote.
