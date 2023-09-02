Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cab Driver’s Absurd Threat Goes Viral, Internet Demands Action

Cab Driver’s Absurd Threat Goes Viral, Internet Demands Action

Articles
Advertisement
Cab Driver’s Absurd Threat Goes Viral, Internet Demands Action

Cab Driver’s Absurd Threat Goes Viral, Internet Demands Action

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The cab driver threatens the customer’s friend after payment is made through Paytm.
  • The customer seeks advice from the online community on how to handle the situation.
  • Reddit community members share their own experiences with rude cab drivers.
    • Advertisement

Hiring cab services is often considered a convenient way to travel, but unfortunately, not every ride goes smoothly.

A recent incident was shared on Reddit where a person described how their friend experienced harassment from a cab driver.

The Reddit user posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation on social media and sought advice from the online community on how to handle such situations.

In this particular incident, the cab driver made threats, including blocking the friend’s number or sharing it with 500 people.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cab Driver Threatens Customer

The user posted on Reddit a day ago, “Hi, I had booked a cab from Ola and the payment was done through Paytm, when we stopped there, the Ola driver asked for my friend’s number as his network was not working well. Thinking nothing of it, we gave the number. He then calls him up and says that there’s no payment received although the money was deducted, and sends a zoomed-in screenshot of the money (which was green aka paid). He continues to threaten him ki number band karwadega, 500 logos ko bhej dega, etc…what can or should be done now?”

Check out the post:

cab driver threatening my friend
by u/BoredFinBro in delhi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reddit community members respond to the post:

Reacting to the post, one person shared their own experience. “Almost the same thing happened to me. He made my friend pay extra and started threatening me after I asked why he did that. I set up the bot for 5,000 missed calls in a day so that he wouldn’t be able to earn money through Ola Indrive or Uber. I daily raised the complaints on Indrive, and after a week of daily complaints, they removed him from indrive, and he started crying in a call with their manager (indrive)…I got my money back,” the account wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read

Girl’s Amazing Accent-Changing Skills Baffle the Internet
Girl’s Amazing Accent-Changing Skills Baffle the Internet

A girl can change her English accent to match different countries. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story