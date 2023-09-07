Calm Hippo Allows Keeper to Fix Tooth with Mouth Open

A heartwarming video featuring a hippo and his dedicated keeper has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the remarkable trust and cooperation between the two. The footage demonstrates the hippo’s understanding of his keeper’s commands as he calmly keeps his mouth wide open during a dental procedure.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Training with Tucker!” In the video, a trainer can be seen delicately grinding Tucker’s tooth while the hippo maintains his composure. During breaks in the procedure, Tucker is rewarded with crisp lettuce or leaves, highlighting the bond between the keeper and the gentle giant.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) Advertisement

The backstory reveals that Tucker arrived at the zoo with a broken left tooth, which was causing discomfort due to pressure on his upper gum. To alleviate his pain, an inch of his tooth has been carefully ground, with further treatment needed.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and continues to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide. The heartening display of trust and teamwork between the keeper and Tucker has ignited a flurry of positive comments, celebrating the incredible connection between humans and animals.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Big boy is so calm and patient,” posted an individual. Another added, “Best training duo.”

“OMG that is amazing! 1. He is huge! I don’t think we realise how big they are! 2. He’s so trusting of you – his trainer! Thank you for sharing this! Very interesting and so cute! Thank you for caring for him,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “This video gave me a true perspective of just how big Tucker is! When he opened his mouth, it was impressive.”

“Great job, Tucker! And great job to the handlers, too!” shared a fifth. A sixth commented, “Whoa it is bonkers to see how huge he is compared to his trainers!

Also Read Watch viral: Lion is attacked by hippos and then big cat escaped quickly The lion is attacked by hippos in the video posted YouTube channel....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world