Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Calm Hippo Allows Keeper to Fix Tooth with Mouth Open

Calm Hippo Allows Keeper to Fix Tooth with Mouth Open

Articles
Advertisement
Calm Hippo Allows Keeper to Fix Tooth with Mouth Open

Calm Hippo Allows Keeper to Fix Tooth with Mouth Open

Advertisement

A heartwarming video featuring a hippo and his dedicated keeper has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the remarkable trust and cooperation between the two. The footage demonstrates the hippo’s understanding of his keeper’s commands as he calmly keeps his mouth wide open during a dental procedure.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Training with Tucker!” In the video, a trainer can be seen delicately grinding Tucker’s tooth while the hippo maintains his composure. During breaks in the procedure, Tucker is rewarded with crisp lettuce or leaves, highlighting the bond between the keeper and the gentle giant.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo)

Advertisement

The backstory reveals that Tucker arrived at the zoo with a broken left tooth, which was causing discomfort due to pressure on his upper gum. To alleviate his pain, an inch of his tooth has been carefully ground, with further treatment needed.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and continues to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide. The heartening display of trust and teamwork between the keeper and Tucker has ignited a flurry of positive comments, celebrating the incredible connection between humans and animals.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Big boy is so calm and patient,” posted an individual. Another added, “Best training duo.”

“OMG that is amazing! 1. He is huge! I don’t think we realise how big they are! 2. He’s so trusting of you – his trainer! Thank you for sharing this! Very interesting and so cute! Thank you for caring for him,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “This video gave me a true perspective of just how big Tucker is! When he opened his mouth, it was impressive.”

“Great job, Tucker! And great job to the handlers, too!” shared a fifth. A sixth commented, “Whoa it is bonkers to see how huge he is compared to his trainers!

Also Read

Watch viral: Lion is attacked by hippos and then big cat escaped quickly
Watch viral: Lion is attacked by hippos and then big cat escaped quickly

The lion is attacked by hippos in the video posted YouTube channel....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story