Can you find the musical note in this optical illusion?

Optical illusions are images that trick the brain into seeing something that is not there.

Optical illusions can be used to test IQ.

The puzzle is said to be difficult, and only eagle-eyed viewers are able to spot the musical note.

Advertisement

Optical illusions are images that trick the brain into seeing something that is not there. They can be physical, physiological, or cognitive. Physical illusions are caused by the way light is reflected or refracted. Physiological illusions are caused by the way the eyes and brain process images. Cognitive illusions are caused by the way the brain interprets images.

Optical illusions can be used to test IQ. One such illusion is a picture of a space scene with a musical note hidden somewhere inside. People who can find the musical note are said to have a higher IQ.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Help the Earth in Finding the Musical Note in the Space Picture!

A brain teaser image has been shared online that challenges viewers to find the hidden musical note in a space scene. The image features stars, hearts, and creatures in space, with Earth looking out for the musical note. The puzzle is said to be difficult, and only eagle-eyed viewers are able to spot the musical note.

Did you spot the Musical Note in 7 seconds?

Advertisement

The image is an optical illusion that challenges you to find the hidden musical note. If you are having trouble finding it, look towards the right-hand side of the image. The musical note is hidden between the stars.