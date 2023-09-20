Can you spot the hidden message in the viral pictures?

Brain Teaser: If you’re genius, solve this maths question in 10 seconds
Looking for a brain teaser to challenge your mind after a long...
In the ever-changing world of artificial intelligence, creative minds have discovered a captivating way to captivate and entertain internet users. They’ve introduced typographical optical illusions created by AI that are gaining popularity on social media, particularly on Twitter.
step back until you see it… #aiart #sdxl pic.twitter.com/gMDbJnGtk0
— Stable Diffusion 🎨 AI Art (@DiffusionPics) September 18, 2023
An X user known as Stable Diffusion has been sharing these mesmerizing creations. At first glance, they look like regular images, but they reveal hidden messages and designs when you view them from a distance.
and then it dawned on her
clicking @elonmusk‘s Bitcoin link wasn’t her brightest idea pic.twitter.com/ixrTOCQTaK
— Stable Diffusion 🎨 AI Art (@DiffusionPics) September 19, 2023
One intriguing example from the Stable Diffusion AI Art Twitter account features a group of people walking in a city. But if you look closely, you’ll notice that their clothing cleverly forms the word ‘OBEY.’ It’s an optical illusion that takes a simple scene and turns it into a remarkable work of art.
