Can you spot the hidden message in the viral pictures?

In the ever-changing world of artificial intelligence, creative minds have discovered a captivating way to captivate and entertain internet users. They’ve introduced typographical optical illusions created by AI that are gaining popularity on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Advertisement

An X user known as Stable Diffusion has been sharing these mesmerizing creations. At first glance, they look like regular images, but they reveal hidden messages and designs when you view them from a distance.

and then it dawned on her clicking @elonmusk‘s Bitcoin link wasn’t her brightest idea pic.twitter.com/ixrTOCQTaK — Stable Diffusion 🎨 AI Art (@DiffusionPics) September 19, 2023

Advertisement

One intriguing example from the Stable Diffusion AI Art Twitter account features a group of people walking in a city. But if you look closely, you’ll notice that their clothing cleverly forms the word ‘OBEY.’ It’s an optical illusion that takes a simple scene and turns it into a remarkable work of art.