Car Wash Workers Discover Groundhog in Bumper

Car wash workers in Fort Wayne, Indiana, had an unexpected surprise when they found a groundhog stuck in the front bumper of a customer’s car. The car had been brought to Mike’s Car Wash for cleaning after a bird became trapped in the front grille.

While inspecting the vehicle, employees at the car wash spotted the groundhog and immediately sought help. They transported the car to a nearby Jiffy Lube, where workers collaborated to rescue the furry intruder.

Dalton Brenneke, one of the Jiffy Lube employees, described the unusual situation: “It was definitely an odd day at work, last thing I expected was to be pulling apart a front bumper to remove a groundhog.” The groundhog, apparently cozy in its newfound shelter, was reluctant to leave.

Brenneke added, “He was cute but definitely mad that we were trying to take him from his warm home.” Eventually, they had to remove parts of the car to free the critter, which then scampered to the rear suspension. They even had to take off the left rear tire to ensure its safe release.

This unexpected rescue mission turned a routine car wash into an unforgettable event for the workers.

