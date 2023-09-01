Chairs Fly, Punches Thrown as Wedding Dinner Turns Ugly

Advertisement

The wedding dinner turns violent, video goes viral

Guests throw chairs and punches.

Police are investigating the incident.

In a shocking and unforeseen turn of events, a wedding celebration descended into chaos as a violent brawl broke out among guests during their meal.

This dramatic incident, captured on video, has rapidly gone viral on social media, leaving viewers astonished and perplexed.

The video commences with guests seated at tables in a wedding hall, seemingly enjoying their meal in a cheerful atmosphere.

However, pandemonium ensues when an unidentified individual suddenly enters the frame and initiates an attack on another guest who is peacefully dining.

What initially appeared to be a joyful occasion swiftly takes a violent and tumultuous turn in a matter of seconds.

The precise location of this incident remains a matter of dispute, with some asserting it occurred in Pakistan, while others contend that it happened in the UK.