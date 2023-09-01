Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chairs Fly, Punches Thrown as Wedding Dinner Turns Ugly

Chairs Fly, Punches Thrown as Wedding Dinner Turns Ugly

Articles
Advertisement
Chairs Fly, Punches Thrown as Wedding Dinner Turns Ugly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The wedding dinner turns violent, video goes viral
  • Guests throw chairs and punches.
  • Police are investigating the incident.

In a shocking and unforeseen turn of events, a wedding celebration descended into chaos as a violent brawl broke out among guests during their meal.

Advertisement

This dramatic incident, captured on video, has rapidly gone viral on social media, leaving viewers astonished and perplexed.

The video commences with guests seated at tables in a wedding hall, seemingly enjoying their meal in a cheerful atmosphere.

However, pandemonium ensues when an unidentified individual suddenly enters the frame and initiates an attack on another guest who is peacefully dining.

What initially appeared to be a joyful occasion swiftly takes a violent and tumultuous turn in a matter of seconds.

The precise location of this incident remains a matter of dispute, with some asserting it occurred in Pakistan, while others contend that it happened in the UK.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irrespective of its source, the video serves as a stark reminder of how conflicts, even stemming from seemingly insignificant issues like food, have the potential to escalate into perilous confrontations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What is your perspective on this video?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

UK’s oldest man, 111, credits moderation for long life
UK’s oldest man, 111, credits moderation for long life

John Tinniswood is possibly the UK's oldest living man. Celebrated his 111th...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story