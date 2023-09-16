Circus Performer’s World Record: 8 Flaming Hula Hoops!

Circus performer Grace Good, 30, has achieved two impressive Guinness World Records. The first record involved mastering the art of fire hooping, where she spun a staggering eight flaming hoops simultaneously around her body. This incredible feat not only showcased her hula-hooping skills but also her fearlessness in the face of fire.

In addition to her fiery accomplishment, Grace set another record by spinning 28 hula hoops at the same time while balancing on a giant rolling globe. This showcased her remarkable balance and coordination on a challenging surface.

Grace’s journey into the world of hula hooping and circus arts began when she was introduced to flow arts by friends at the age of 18. Since then, she has dedicated herself to perfecting her craft and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of hula hooping.

Her extraordinary achievements have earned her a well-deserved place in the Guinness World Records, highlighting her dedication, skill, and passion for her craft.

“I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history,” she said.

