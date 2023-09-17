Close Encounter: ‘Alien Bodies’ in Mexico

Maussan presents mummified bodies as possible extraterrestrial find.

Scientists skeptical, demand rigorous testing.

Peruvian officials raise concerns, file criminal complaint about specimens leaving Peru.

Advertisement

Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast, Jaime Maussan, has presented two Alien bodies with elongated heads and three fingers each as a groundbreaking discovery, claiming they are unlike anything known on Earth. Maussan insists the bodies, found in Peru near the Nazca Lines, are around 1,000 years old and not related to any known Earthly species. He even mentioned that one of them contained eggs, suggesting they might be extraterrestrial.

However, the scientific community remains skeptical. Peruvian bio-anthropologist Elsa Tomasto-Cagigao dismissed the claims, stating that similar alleged finds have turned out to be frauds in the past. David Spergel, a former head of Princeton University’s astrophysics department, called for these samples to be tested by the world’s scientific community.

DNA and carbon dating tests shared by Maussan on social media were reviewed by a Mexican scientist and concluded to indicate normal life on Earth. Critics argue that the results do not prove anything extraordinary and that the samples are likely of pre-Hispanic origin.

Peruvian Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga has raised concerns about how the specimens left Peru and filed a criminal complaint. The mystery of how these bodies ended up in Mexico remains unanswered.

Also Read Exist aliens? NASA’s significant UFO report to be released today NASA's significant UFO report to be released today. The report's focus is...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.