College Students Set Stage on Fire Dancing to ‘Oo Antava’

A mesmerizing dance performance by a group of college students to the song “Oo Antava” has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers in awe of their talent. The video, shared on Instagram by user Vedangi Sharad Bhujbal, quickly went viral, showcasing the students’ incredible dancing skills.

In the video, the college students don traditional attire and take center stage, performing an energetic routine to the hit track from the 2021 film “Pushpa: The Rise,” featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The audience erupts with cheers and applause as the students mesmerize them with their captivating dance moves.

Shared just a few days ago, the video has already amassed over 2.6 million views, along with numerous likes and comments from impressed viewers. The catchy song “Oo Antava,” sung by Kanika Kapoor with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam, has clearly struck a chord with these talented dancers, and their performance is a testament to their dedication and skill.

This viral dance video serves as a reminder of the power of music and dance to bring joy and entertainment to people around the world.

