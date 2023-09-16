Advertisement
Couple Discovers 'Creepy Secret' Rooms in 130-Year-Old Home

Couple Discovers ‘Creepy Secret’ Rooms in 130-Year-Old Home

Couple Discovers ‘Creepy Secret’ Rooms in 130-Year-Old Home

Couple Discovers ‘Creepy Secret’ Rooms in 130-Year-Old Home

A millennial couple, Courtney and Matt, made an intriguing discovery in their 130-year-old home after receiving an unexpected letter from the “last surviving member” of the previous owners, the Madison family. The mysterious letter, which arrived from Canada, revealed hidden secrets within their historic property.

The couple shared their findings on TikTok, capturing the curiosity of millions. They embarked on a tour of their Victorian-style home, which they recently acquired from a historical society. Their adventure began with the revelation of a secret liquor cabinet concealed behind a sliding, mirrored panel above the fireplace. It contained vintage spirits, including unopened bottles of French rosé wine from 1970 and cabernet sauvignon from 1989, alongside aged bourbon, beer, and cream sherry.

Following the letter’s clues, they explored a hidden space in the bathroom, anticipating a secret room. However, it turned out to be a small attic crawl space. Nevertheless, they uncovered a locked door opposite the toilet, leading to a spacious trunk room, sparking excitement among TikTok viewers.

The couple also shared their delight at finding antique furniture and trinkets left behind by the previous owners, adding an element of mystery and nostalgia to their new home.

Take a look at the photos below:

