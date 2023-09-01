Couple Shares Birthday With Twins, Making It a Triple Celebration

Advertisement

Ohio couple shares birthday welcomes twins on the same day.

The couple’s son and daughter were born just one minute apart on August 18.

Father says twins are his “birthday present”.

In a remarkable twist of fate, an Ohio couple named Scierra Blair and her fiancé Jose Ervin both share the same birthday, which is August 18.

In an extraordinary coincidence, their son and daughter were born on that very same day.

The fraternal twins made their entrance into the world shortly after midnight at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

Their son, Jose Ervin III, arrived at 12:35 a.m., just one minute before their daughter, Ar’ria Lannette Ervin, at 12:36 a.m.

Jose Ervin, 31, expressed his joy to People, saying, “They were my birthday gift, and I couldn’t be happier with that.” He is thrilled about the unique coincidence and showers his twins with affection, giving them countless kisses throughout the day.