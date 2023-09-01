Advertisement
Couple Shares Birthday With Twins, Making It a Triple Celebration
  • Ohio couple shares birthday welcomes twins on the same day.
  • The couple’s son and daughter were born just one minute apart on August 18.
  • Father says twins are his “birthday present”.

In a remarkable twist of fate, an Ohio couple named Scierra Blair and her fiancé Jose Ervin both share the same birthday, which is August 18.

In an extraordinary coincidence, their son and daughter were born on that very same day.

The fraternal twins made their entrance into the world shortly after midnight at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

Their son, Jose Ervin III, arrived at 12:35 a.m., just one minute before their daughter, Ar’ria Lannette Ervin, at 12:36 a.m.

Jose Ervin, 31, expressed his joy to People, saying, “They were my birthday gift, and I couldn’t be happier with that.” He is thrilled about the unique coincidence and showers his twins with affection, giving them countless kisses throughout the day.

What adds to the remarkable nature of this story is that the couple from Cleveland hadn’t even crossed paths at this time the previous year.

They shared with People that they never could have envisioned celebrating their shared birthday in this extraordinary way.

Their journey together began just a few days after Blair celebrated her 31st birthday and Ervin turned 30 in 2022.

The Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital shared photos of the couple and the newborn twins on Instagram. “What are the odds?! Mom, Dad, and their newborn twins all share the same birthday today! A-ria and José were each born just over five pounds at Hillcrest Hospital. Congratulations to Scierra and José on their sweet, healthy babies!” Cleveland Clinic wrote on Instagram.

 

The originally scheduled due date for the babies was August 28. However, during a prenatal checkup on August 17, it was discovered that one of the babies was in a feet-down position in the womb, necessitating an immediate cesarean delivery on the same day to prevent complications.

In an interesting turn of events, Ervin managed to convince his fiancée to endure a few extra hours of discomfort to postpone the delivery to August 18, thus allowing the family to share the same birthday.

Given the good health of both the mother and the babies, the doctors approved this decision.

Before this unexpected turn of events, the couple had discussed various ways to celebrate their first shared birthday together, such as planning a visit to the aquarium, attending a football game, or simply enjoying brunch or dinner together.

Little did they know that they would end up spending the day in a maternity ward.

For next summer’s bash which would include four birthdays, Blair already has some ideas. “I’m big on traveling, so if I could leave the state or country, that’d be a nice thing,” she says. “We can just do one big celebration, do it all at one time,” Ervin says. “And that would be beautiful.”

