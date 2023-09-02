Cricket lovers spread love, not hate, amid IND vs Pak match

Shocking Moment: Live Cockroach Extracted from Woman’s Ear
During the Pakistan vs. India cricket match, a heartwarming video featuring two ardent cricket enthusiasts has brought joy to countless people on social media.
This touching moment was shared by Qadir Khawaja, a sports journalist from Pakistan, in a post on his social media platform.
In the video, which captures the essence of the intense match, a man and a woman are seen holding a placard with a delightful message.
As the video unfolds, their smiles radiate genuine warmth and camaraderie. The placard bears the words, “We are rivals, not enemies,” and it also features two images that add to the sentiment of unity and sportsmanship.
