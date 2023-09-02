Advertisement
Cricket lovers spread love, not hate, amid Pak vs Ind match

Cricket lovers spread love, not hate, amid Pak vs Ind match

Articles
Cricket lovers spread love, not hate, amid Pak vs Ind match

Cricket lovers spread love, not hate, amid IND vs Pak match

  • Two cricket fans hold placards with the message “We are rivals, not enemies” during the Pak vs. Ind match.
  • Video of the moment goes viral on social media, with over 1 lakh views and 3,200 likes.
  • Netizens praise the fans for their message of peace and sportsmanship.

During the Pakistan vs. India cricket match, a heartwarming video featuring two ardent cricket enthusiasts has brought joy to countless people on social media.

This touching moment was shared by Qadir Khawaja, a sports journalist from Pakistan, in a post on his social media platform.

In the video, which captures the essence of the intense match, a man and a woman are seen holding a placard with a delightful message.

As the video unfolds, their smiles radiate genuine warmth and camaraderie. The placard bears the words, “We are rivals, not enemies,” and it also features two images that add to the sentiment of unity and sportsmanship.

Take a look at this beautiful message by the cricket lovers:

Since its recent posting just a few hours ago, the video has garnered nearly one lakh views, with the viewer count steadily rising.

Furthermore, the shared content has garnered over 3,200 likes and has prompted numerous users to express their appreciation through positive comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“Yes so true. We love every match that happens between India and Pakistan,” posted an X user. “Excitement on peak level,” added another. “Love beyond the border,” joined a third. “Love has no boundaries. Great to see the mutual respect between the nations,” wrote a fourth.

