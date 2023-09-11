Cyclist’s Reaction to Approaching Herd of Cows

While cycling through the mountains of Northern England, cyclist Andrew O’Connor had an unexpected and heroic encounter with a herd of cows. During a snack break, he noticed the cows approaching him. A desperate farmer called out to him for help in stopping the cattle from wandering further down the road.

Mr. O’Connor quickly sprang into action. He positioned himself in front of the advancing cows, “The strangest thing to ever happen to me on a bike ride. It involved a heard of runaway cows.”

Take a look at the post below:

The remarkable incident was captured on video and shared by Mr. O’Connor on Instagram. In his post, he described it as “the strangest thing to ever happen to me on a bike ride.” The video quickly gained popularity, amassing nearly 13 million views, 1.5 million likes, and numerous comments, showcasing the unexpected challenges and moments of heroism that can arise during a leisurely bike ride.

Check out the responses below:

A user joked, “Polite cows they’re like oh ok.” Another user wrote, “I love how normal it sounds for the farmer: ‘Stop them!'” “I like that you asked what to do and immediately followed instructions. You’re a helpful man,” the third user commented.

The fourth user wrote, “I would be telling this story non-stop. “I stopped an entire horde of cows with my bare hands”.” “I had said the same thing happen to me, in Scotland, but it was a flock of sheep. They ignored my commands and ran past me, making sounds like they were laughing. I felt so humiliated,” shared the fifth user.

