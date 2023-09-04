Daughter’s surprise visit for dad’s 60th birthday goes viral

Daughter surprises dad on his 60th birthday by flying from Australia.

A video of the emotional reunion goes viral on Instagram.

Many viewers are touched by the father’s reaction. Advertisement

After viewing this heartwarming video featuring a father and his daughter, an Instagram user expressed, “As a father, this is truly one of the most heartwarming moments!”

The video, initially posted on TikTok and later shared on Instagram, has touched the emotions of many.

It documents the emotional response of a dad as his daughter makes a surprise appearance on his 60th birthday, leaving viewers teary-eyed.