Daughter’s surprise visit for dad’s 60th birthday goes viral

After viewing this heartwarming video featuring a father and his daughter, an Instagram user expressed, “As a father, this is truly one of the most heartwarming moments!”
The video, initially posted on TikTok and later shared on Instagram, has touched the emotions of many.
It documents the emotional response of a dad as his daughter makes a surprise appearance on his 60th birthday, leaving viewers teary-eyed.
The video was shared on an Instagram page called Magically News. “Aww, Dad needed that surprise more than he realized,” reads the caption to the video. It is credited to TikTok user @ciaranolan95.
The video begins with a woman entering a restaurant, capturing the scene on camera. As the video unfolds, she takes a seat at a table along with a man and another woman.
Subsequently, the woman at the table announces, “There’s another surprise we have in store.”
Soon, the man’s daughter approaches him and asks, “How are you today?” As soon as he turns his head, he is surprised to see his daughter, who had flown from Australia to celebrate his 60th birthday.
He gets emotional, and they both hug each other tightly, crying tears of joy.
The video was shared on Instagram three days ago, and since then, it has garnered over 230,000 views.
Furthermore, it has received over 12,000 likes, and a number of individuals have taken to the comments section to share their sentiments.
“As a dad, that’s one of the best things ever!” expressed an individual.
Another added, “It’s 2 p.m. and I’m crying my eyes out!”
“Oh gosh, please treasure him as much as you can. I lost my dad two years ago and would give anything to hug him again,” posted a third.
A fourth shared, “The best moment for both.”
“I am not crying, you are. So sweet,” commented a fifth.
A sixth joined, “Yeah, I would cry much harder than this guy. I did watch this.”
“That was so sweet of her,” remarked a seventh.
