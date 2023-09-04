Deer Unwelcome in US Capital: ‘Bambi’ Problem

Deer populations in the United States, once nearly wiped out in the 19th century, have made a remarkable comeback, with estimates now exceeding 30 million, particularly along the East Coast. However, this resurgence has raised concerns in urban areas like Washington, D.C., where deer have become pests, damaging gardens, posing traffic hazards, and aiding in the spread of tick-borne diseases.

In Washington, Rock Creek Park, a sprawling 1,754-acre oasis, faces a threat from these deer. They have devoured native plant species, vital for biodiversity and forest renewal, leading to concerns about the park’s future. The absence of natural predators has exacerbated the issue.

To address this, the National Park Service initiated annual deer culls in 2013, employing trained biologists who use infrared heat scanners and night vision goggles to thin out the herds. While some residents suggested reintroducing predators like wolves or coyotes, logistical and safety concerns make it impractical.

Outside the city, residents like Taylor Chamberlin have taken up urban deer hunting to help manage the population, providing venison to food banks and connecting with the natural world. Younger people are also showing interest in hunting, driven by concerns about mass farming’s environmental impact and their health.

Also Read Curious Deer Visits Washington Candy Shop A Washington candy store recently had an unexpected and delightful visitor –...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.