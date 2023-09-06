Advertisement
Denver Zoo CT Scans Fish with Unusual Buoyancy

Articles
A visually striking French angelfish at the Denver Zoo experienced an unusual buoyancy issue, prompting a unique solution. Zoo staff noticed the blue and yellow fish swimming with an awkward tilt, prompting a visit to the zoo’s on-site hospital for an ultrasound and a CT scan.

The CT scan posed a challenge due to the fish’s size, requiring special accommodations. Sedated and carefully balanced on a sponge, the approximately seven-inch fish had water poured over its gills to ensure it remained alive during the scan. The diagnosis revealed that the fish had excessive internal gas due to enteritis, or inflamed intestines, affecting its buoyancy.

The treatment involved antibiotics, and happily, the fish is now on the road to recovery, swimming normally once again. The Denver Zoo’s dedication to the well-being of its diverse inhabitants extends even to its smallest and most colorful residents, ensuring their health and happiness.

