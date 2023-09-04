Dog rocks out to Metallica at sold-out California concert

The band shared this surprising incident on their social media platforms, posting a picture of Storm at the concert. “You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” the post caption reads.

They added, “After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her family the next day. She enjoyed listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Aterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’ And in case you were wondering, no. You shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day.”

