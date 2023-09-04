Dog rocks out to Metallica at sold-out California concert

Jabalpur Man’s Eye-Catching Decorated Scooter
A video featuring a Jabalpur man and his uniquely decorated scooter has...
During a recent concert in California, the iconic heavy metal group Metallica had an unexpected spectator during their set.
An observant canine named Storm somehow found its way into the SoFi Stadium and closely observed the entire performance from the seating area.
The band shared this surprising incident on their social media platforms, posting a picture of Storm at the concert. “You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” the post caption reads.
They added, “After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her family the next day. She enjoyed listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Aterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’ And in case you were wondering, no. You shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day.”
After the concert, Storm was brought to a nearby shelter, as stated in a Facebook post by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. The very next day, her owner arrived to retrieve her.
The nonprofit organization wrote on their page, “Based on the owner’s Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved. Thank you to everyone who helped to share the post. Happy that the dog found its way home.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.