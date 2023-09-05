Dog Shows Humans How It’s Done in Viral Volleyball Video

A dog plays volleyball with humans in a viral video.

Dog’s volleyball skills leave humans stunned.

The video has been viewed over 1.55k times and received over 700 likes.

Are you feeling tired after a long day at work, scrolling through social media in search of something heartwarming to brighten your day?

Well, look no further! We have just the video you need. It features humans and an incredibly cute dog having a delightful time playing with a ball.

This video, originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @oddxing, has taken the microblogging platform by storm.

In this viral video, you’ll witness a dog enthusiastically participating in a volleyball game with its human companions.

What has truly captured the hearts of countless viewers is the dog’s remarkable talent for keeping the ball in the air when it’s passed to him.

It’s nothing short of extraordinary! The adorable canine leaps and skillfully returns the ball over the net, leaving the volleyball players astonished and delighted by the dog’s unexpected prowess.