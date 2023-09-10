Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer

Former dumpyard transformed into a public park in Churu, Rajasthan.

The park was created by the Forest Department in just 3 months.

The park features a fountain, walkways, and lush greenery.

A video shared by an IFS officer on X has left people amazed, as it showcases the remarkable transformation of a former dumpsite into a picturesque public park.

The video features the stunning park, complete with a mesmerizing fountain.