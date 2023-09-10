Advertisement
Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer

Articles
Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer

  • Former dumpyard transformed into a public park in Churu, Rajasthan.
  • The park was created by the Forest Department in just 3 months.
  • The park features a fountain, walkways, and lush greenery.
A video shared by an IFS officer on X has left people amazed, as it showcases the remarkable transformation of a former dumpsite into a picturesque public park.

The video features the stunning park, complete with a mesmerizing fountain.

IFS officer who goes by @Savi_IFS shared the video along with an informative caption. “A former dumpyard converted to this public park on Municipality land by #ForestDept #Churu in 3 months. #Motivation – Kids like mine have a place to go, staff learned new skills, the department got recognition, and a public asset was created,” she wrote.

The nighttime video begins by revealing the brightly illuminated park entrance. As it progresses, it highlights the various installations within the area.

The video concludes with a captivating view of a magnificent fountain.

Take a look at this video shared by the IFS officer:

The video, which was posted on September 7th, has garnered nearly 32,000 views and continues to accumulate more.

Furthermore, the post has received over 170 likes, and individuals have shared diverse comments while reacting to the video.

“Great face change ma’am,” posted an X user. “Looks good. That’s how a change is made,” added another. “Commendable initiative,” joined a third. “So nice and satisfying,” shared a fourth. “Excellent, kudos to you and your team,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using thumbs up or clapping emoticons.

