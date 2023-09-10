Dumpyard becomes a delight for kids, thanks to IFS officer

Tiger and Bear Share Friendly Encounter in Viral Video
A video shared by an IFS officer on X has left people amazed, as it showcases the remarkable transformation of a former dumpsite into a picturesque public park.
The video features the stunning park, complete with a mesmerizing fountain.
IFS officer who goes by @Savi_IFS shared the video along with an informative caption. “A former dumpyard converted to this public park on Municipality land by #ForestDept #Churu in 3 months. #Motivation – Kids like mine have a place to go, staff learned new skills, the department got recognition, and a public asset was created,” she wrote.
The nighttime video begins by revealing the brightly illuminated park entrance. As it progresses, it highlights the various installations within the area.
The video concludes with a captivating view of a magnificent fountain.
