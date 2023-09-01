Elon Musk’s Son ‘X AE A-XII’ Visits Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has not been shy about including his son, X Æ A-12, in his work. In August of the previous year, he shared a photo with X Æ A-12 at the SpaceX starbase in Texas.

In the caption, he mentioned the installation of Starship booster engines for the first orbital flight, referring to the CIA plane nicknamed ‘Archangel,’ which inspired the name.

In 2020, Elon Musk and musician Grimes, legally known as Claire Boucher named their son “X Æ A-Xii.”

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk clarified that his son’s name is pronounced as “X Ash A 12.” The couple also welcomed a daughter in December 2021, named ‘Y.’

According to Business Insider, in November 2021, Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a high-ranking executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, had twins.

Before this, Musk had six children with his first wife, Justine Musk, including twins born in 2004 and triplets born in 2006.