Elon Musk’s Son ‘X AE A-XII’ Visits Twitter HQ

Elon Musk, a billionaire who believes that “the most significant threat to civilization is a declining birth rate,” recently posted an image of his son named ‘X AE A-XII’ along with a large X emblem.
On July 24, Twitter underwent a rebranding, with its well-known blue bird logo being replaced by a minimalist X logo.
This particular picture has garnered more than 1.1 million likes since it was shared on August 26.
An Elon Musk parody account commented on this picture, “Lil X next to the X! This is awesome.” Another person wrote, “Kids going to grow up thinking every dad shoots rockets, builds cars, and owns social media platforms”.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023
Elon Musk has not been shy about including his son, X Æ A-12, in his work. In August of the previous year, he shared a photo with X Æ A-12 at the SpaceX starbase in Texas.
In the caption, he mentioned the installation of Starship booster engines for the first orbital flight, referring to the CIA plane nicknamed ‘Archangel,’ which inspired the name.
In 2020, Elon Musk and musician Grimes, legally known as Claire Boucher named their son “X Æ A-Xii.”
During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk clarified that his son’s name is pronounced as “X Ash A 12.” The couple also welcomed a daughter in December 2021, named ‘Y.’
According to Business Insider, in November 2021, Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a high-ranking executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, had twins.
Before this, Musk had six children with his first wife, Justine Musk, including twins born in 2004 and triplets born in 2006.
