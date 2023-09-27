Excited Fans Reacted on Tiger 3 Teaser

A teaser for the third movie of Salman Khan’s Tiger series was unveiled.

The actor’s fans quickly reacted on social media to the video.

The film releases on November 10 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The preview was uploaded on X with a caption that plainly reveals their excitement. “What a BAWAAAL Teaser! This will rewrite the HISTORY at the Box Office!” they wrote.

What a BAWAAAL Teaser! This will rewrite the HISTORY at Box Office! JAB tak Tiger Mara Nahi Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahi🔥#TigerKaMessage #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GHZoGPNPzE Advertisement — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) September 27, 2023

Check out the fans reactions below:

"Jab Tak Tiger Mara nahi tabtak Tiger Hara nahi", Speechless man I'm Speechless! This is Next Level, Never Seen Before, Extraordinary Teaser, Unbelievable 🔥 Maneesh sharma has Surpassed all Expectations, #TigerKaMessage is the Best Teaser Ever, #SalmanKhan is Truly the Demigod! pic.twitter.com/EblDZuCaKS Advertisement — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 27, 2023

“Bow down, the Baap of Bollywood is back,” expressed another. A third added, “Goosebumps. Goosebumps. Goosebumps. It is the trailer of the century.” A fourth commented, “I’m going on mad because the Teaser of #Tiger3 is up to the mark, mind-blowing, and unbelievable action.”

Some, though, were not as taken by the teaser as others. They didn’t hold back when expressing their feelings. Like this person, who wrote, “Another mindless action movie.” inquired a second, “Aur kitne movies honge? [How many more films].”

About Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Teaser:

The teaser begins with a message from Avinash Singh Rathore, or Tiger, in which he describes being labeled a traitor after serving India for 20 years. He continues by saying that he wants the people of the country to decide how to introduce Tiger to his son. On November 10, the film will be released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

