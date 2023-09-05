F1 driver Carlos Sainz chases Rolex thieves in Barcelona

Near the Armani Hotel in Milan, burglars approached Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. According to ESPN, Sainz, accompanied by his trainer and members of the public who witnessed the incident, pursued and captured the culprits.

A video capturing the moment, featuring Sainz still dressed in his team attire after leaving the Monza circuit, went viral on social media.

The footage depicts the police apprehending the suspects, with the video’s caption noting that Carlos was visibly out of breath after his chase.

Carlos Sainz’s tweet shared just a day ago, has garnered significant attention. Since its posting, it has been viewed over nine hundred thousand times and has received nearly 13,000 likes.

Numerous individuals also expressed their reactions in the comment section of Sainz’s post.