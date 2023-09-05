F1 driver Carlos Sainz chases Rolex thieves in Barcelona

- Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. was robbed of his expensive watch in Milan.
- Sainz chased down the thieves and apprehended them.
- The watch was recovered and the thieves were arrested.
After securing a third-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix, Formula One Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. found himself a victim of theft in Milan, where his expensive Richard Mille wristwatch, valued at around 500,000 pounds (approximately 5 crores), was stolen.
Despite this unfortunate incident, Sainz Jr. took matters into his own hands and managed to apprehend the thieves, successfully reclaiming his stolen watch.
After the incident, Sainz took to X to discuss what had transpired. He wrote, “As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate accident yesterday in Milan. Most importantly, we are all fine and, this will only be remembered as an unpleasant little story. Thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan Police for their very fast intervention, and thanks for all your messages.”
Near the Armani Hotel in Milan, burglars approached Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. According to ESPN, Sainz, accompanied by his trainer and members of the public who witnessed the incident, pursued and captured the culprits.
A video capturing the moment, featuring Sainz still dressed in his team attire after leaving the Monza circuit, went viral on social media.
The footage depicts the police apprehending the suspects, with the video’s caption noting that Carlos was visibly out of breath after his chase.
Carlos Sainz’s tweet shared just a day ago, has garnered significant attention. Since its posting, it has been viewed over nine hundred thousand times and has received nearly 13,000 likes.
Numerous individuals also expressed their reactions in the comment section of Sainz’s post.
