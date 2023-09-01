Father-daughter duo’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dance goes viral

Advertisement
Articles
  • Father-daughter dance video goes viral
  • Heartwarming footage of father and daughter dancing to Bollywood song
  • The video has garnered millions of views and likes
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, an endearing video featuring a father and daughter dancing together at a wedding function, has become a viral sensation on social media.

Uploaded on the Instagram handle Gavya-Om, the video has garnered 2.6 million views and 238k likes to date.

In this heartwarming footage, the father and his little girl can be seen joyfully swaying to the tune of “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana,” a song originally picturized on Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood classic.

The video’s viral status can be attributed to the charming antics of this father-daughter duo.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gavya-Om (@gavya_om)

The internet cannot get enough of this video. “Wow, tears came to my eyes. There is so much love between father and daughter. There is no such relation,” a user wrote.

“Saving this for the future,” another comment read.

See more reactions below:

