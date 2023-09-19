Advertisement
Florida influencer Morgan Osman's dramatic in-flight incident goes viral

Florida influencer Morgan Osman’s dramatic in-flight incident goes viral

Florida influencer Morgan Osman’s dramatic in-flight incident goes viral

Florida influencer Morgan Osman’s dramatic in-flight incident goes viral

A viral video captures an unusual in-flight meltdown by influencer Morgan Osman. Morgan, who claimed to have been romantically involved with Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, following their divorce announcement, can be heard in the video bragging about her “Instagram fame.”

Morgan, aged 35, known for her appearances on Oxygen’s “The Bad Girls Club” and VH1’s fashion series “Miami Monkey,” confirmed to the New York Post that she is indeed the person in the video.

In the video, Morgan is seen engaged in a heated argument with an unseen passenger on an unspecified American Airlines flight.

“Call me a b–h again,” the Miami, Florida, native can be heard saying. “I did nothing wrong,” she adds, following which the passenger she was arguing with asks her to “shut up.” Morgan tells the flyer to “shut the f–k up” instead.

As Morgan walks away, she notices the passenger filming her. “Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f–king bum,” she tells the person. As onlookers burst into laughter, she tells them to “shut the f–k up.”

