Florida Zoo Welcomes Six Baby Komodo Dragons

ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida has proudly announced the birth of six Komodo dragons, a critically endangered species renowned as the world’s largest lizards. This development marks a significant milestone in the preservation of these creatures, native to Indonesia.

The newborns comprise three females and three males. While currently small, these Komodo dragons have the potential to grow up to a formidable 10 feet in length and weigh a staggering 200 pounds.

For now, the baby Komodo dragons will remain behind the scenes, where they will adapt and grow before making their public debut later this fall.

The successful breeding of these creatures is the culmination of years of dedication by the zoo’s herpetology team. ZooTampa has been a consistent supporter of Komodo dragon conservation through the Species Survival Program, and their commitment continues with this successful hatching.

This achievement not only contributes to the preservation of this remarkable species but also offers an exciting opportunity for the public to learn more about these awe-inspiring creatures in the near future.

