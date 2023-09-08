Advertisement
Former cricketer Glenn McGrath catches 3 pythons in his home

  • Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath caught 3 pythons in his home.
  • He safely released them back into the bush.
  • The video of him catching the snake has gone viral.
Glenn McGrath posted a spine-tingling video on Instagram, showcasing his adeptness in safely removing a carpet python from his home.

In his post, he disclosed that he had effectively dealt with three pythons that had encroached upon his residence.

The video vividly captures the moment when he skillfully rescued one of these serpents.

“After plenty of encouragement & support from @saraleonmcgrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush,” wrote Glenn McGrath while sharing the video.

The video begins with McGrath attempting to apprehend the snake with the aid of a mop. Initially, he employs a delicate approach to coax it out, but the snake eventually coils itself around the mop’s handle. In the final moments, McGrath carefully walks toward the door, escorting the python outside.

Watch the video of Glenn McGrath catching the carpet python here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11)

This post was uploaded merely a day ago, and since its publication, it has garnered nearly 50,000 views. Furthermore, it has accumulated over 4,000 likes. Many individuals have also expressed their thoughts on the video in the comments section.

Here’s what people are saying about Glenn McGrath:

An individual wrote, “Nothing the legend can’t do.”

A second shared, “Oh my God. You are so brave, Glenn.”

“Gone with the safety flip-flops I see. Good call,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Three pythons? Maybe you need to close your doors. Mops and brooms are good for moving snakes on.”

A fifth commented, “Marvelous effort that!”

