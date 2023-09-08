Former cricketer Glenn McGrath catches 3 pythons in his home

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath caught 3 pythons in his home.

He safely released them back into the bush.

The video of him catching the snake has gone viral. Advertisement

Glenn McGrath posted a spine-tingling video on Instagram, showcasing his adeptness in safely removing a carpet python from his home.

In his post, he disclosed that he had effectively dealt with three pythons that had encroached upon his residence.

The video vividly captures the moment when he skillfully rescued one of these serpents.