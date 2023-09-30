Golden Retriever dog’s pet parent holds a baby shower for him

A pet parent celebrated their dog’s birth with a heartfelt video.

The video showcases the bond between the two pets.

The video has garnered over 6.5 lakh views and has been praised by many.

A pet parent goes above and above for their animal companion and takes pleasure in commemorating milestones like birthdays, adoption anniversaries, and pregnancies. This pet owner held a baby shower for their dog after learning of her pregnancy. A touching video that was posted online documented the celebration.

The owner of the dogs Rosy and Remo, Sidharth Shivam, posted the footage on Instagram. Rosy is seen calmly sitting in the opening of the clip as her pet mother covers her with a red chunni. She applies a bindi to Rosy’s forehead and bangles to her legs as the video progresses. She then sprinkles the dog with flower petals and gives her some snacks.

The dog is then shown in the footage seated close to a sign that reads, “I am ready.” Her animal companion Remo is visible sitting next to her as the camera pans, holding a sign that says, “I am there.” It’s really cute, isn’t it?

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sidharth Shivam (@rosy_remo_the_retriever_007) Advertisement

On Instagram, the video was posted only yesterday. Since then, it has had over 6.5 lakh views, and the figures are constantly rising. Many people offered their opinions in the video’s comments area.

Check out the responses below:

“My heart is full,” wrote an individual. Another added, “OMG this is so adorable. Waiting to see the next phase.” “OMG this is so so cute. Wishing her a smooth delivery and healthy babies. God bless this mumma. I wish I could give her a tight hug and kiss,” expressed a third.

Advertisement

A fourth commented, “Cutest video on the Internet today.” “See how happy she is,” remarked a fifth. A sixth shared, “This is so cute.”

Also Read Cute kitten learns to flip coin from pet parent in this viral video Kitten is a fascinating and adorable pet. They have a lot of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.