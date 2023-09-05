Advertisement
Green meteor streaks across Turkish sky, wows onlookers

  • A bright green meteor lit up the night sky in Turkey on Saturday evening.
  • The meteor was seen in the eastern regions of Turkey, including Erzurum City and Gumushane Province.
  • The meteor was captured on video by several people and shared on social media.

On the evening of September 2, during Saturday night, the Turkish skies underwent a remarkable transformation into a celestial display.

A meteor, aglow with a vibrant shade of green, streaked through the atmosphere, enchanting observers in the eastern regions of Turkey, specifically in Erzurum City and Gumushane Province.

This extraordinary event was captured in multiple videos that swiftly found their way onto various social media platforms.

One particularly remarkable video, shared by Nahel Belgherze, featured a child engrossed in play with a balloon when the meteor suddenly burst into view across the firmament.

Its passage left behind a mesmerizing trail of brilliant green streaks, adorning the nocturnal canvas in a stunning and captivating hue.

According to NASA, the American Space Agency, meteoroids are described as “space rocks” that can vary in size, ranging from specks of dust to small asteroids.

When these objects hurtle into Earth’s atmosphere at high velocities, they incinerate and give rise to luminous fireballs referred to as meteors.

The exact source or origin of this specific meteor remains unconfirmed by official authorities.

Nevertheless, its appearance occurred shortly after the conclusion of the Perseid meteor shower, which was active from July 17 to August 19.

This annual event is renowned for its breathtaking celestial displays and is eagerly anticipated by skywatchers worldwide.

Interestingly, a similar incident unfolded in Colorado just one week prior.

A colossal fireball illuminated the early morning sky, appearing around 3:30 a.m. and offering a rare spectacle to those who were awake at that hour.

Residents promptly shared footage captured by their security cameras on various social media platforms.

