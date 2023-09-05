Green meteor streaks across Turkish sky, wows onlookers

Advertisement

A bright green meteor lit up the night sky in Turkey on Saturday evening.

The meteor was seen in the eastern regions of Turkey, including Erzurum City and Gumushane Province.

The meteor was captured on video by several people and shared on social media.

On the evening of September 2, during Saturday night, the Turkish skies underwent a remarkable transformation into a celestial display.

Advertisement

A meteor, aglow with a vibrant shade of green, streaked through the atmosphere, enchanting observers in the eastern regions of Turkey, specifically in Erzurum City and Gumushane Province.

This extraordinary event was captured in multiple videos that swiftly found their way onto various social media platforms.

One particularly remarkable video, shared by Nahel Belgherze, featured a child engrossed in play with a balloon when the meteor suddenly burst into view across the firmament.

Its passage left behind a mesmerizing trail of brilliant green streaks, adorning the nocturnal canvas in a stunning and captivating hue.