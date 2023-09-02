Grilled Ice: A Surprising Street Snack Trend in China

China’s social media has been abuzz with videos of a peculiar street snack – grilled ice cubes seasoned with sauces and spices. This bizarre culinary trend gained fame through a viral video shot at a street food stall in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province.

The video showcases large ice cubes sizzling on an open grill, receiving a flavorful treatment with sauces and spices before being served. While the video doesn’t show anyone eating the dish, it has reportedly become a hit during scorching summer days, often offered as a complimentary treat.

The stall’s operator, after his creation unexpectedly gained popularity, revealed that the idea for grilled ice came to him as a humorous way to cool people down on hot days. What started as a joke became a sensation.

The question of whether this is a hot or cold dish remains unanswered, as the ice is cooked over an open flame but doesn’t completely melt. As for the eating technique, it’s still a mystery – do you suck the sauce off like stir-fried pebbles or consume the ice as well? People are curious and intrigued by this unusual culinary creation, sparking discussions both in China and around the world.

