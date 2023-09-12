Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Groom’s reaction to bride’s heartwarming wedding vows goes viral

Groom’s reaction to bride’s heartwarming wedding vows goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Groom’s reaction to bride’s heartwarming wedding vows goes viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

A touching video depicting a groom’s emotional reaction to his bride’s wedding vows has gone viral on the internet.

This video was posted on Instagram and beautifully captures the groom’s response as he listens to his beloved recite her heartfelt promises.

Advertisement

The video begins with the bride and groom standing on the stage. The bride then unfolds a long piece of paper that holds her wedding vows.

Advertisement

She begins to read aloud, “Nisar Gagrani, its not easy to be the best thing that has happened to you.” Upon hearing these words, the guests erupt into enthusiastic cheers.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Suchita A Mukerji (@sucheetah)

Advertisement
Advertisement

In another video posted by Mukherji, she can be seen reciting a portion of her extensive wedding vows. In her caption, she humorously mentions, “18 pages, front and back.” Within the video, she fondly reminisces about his proposal and shares some amusing wedding vows that elicited laughter from the viewers.

Also Read

NASA’s New Image of Mercury is a Must-See
NASA’s New Image of Mercury is a Must-See

Photograph shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This image features...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story