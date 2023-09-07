Heartwarming Video: Dog’s Joyful Meeting with Kitten

A delightful video shared on Reddit has captured a heartwarming encounter between a large dog and a tiny kitten, leaving viewers with smiles and warm hearts. The video showcases the dog’s overwhelming excitement upon meeting the diminutive feline.

The caption accompanying the Reddit post aptly describes the interaction: “Body language so clear you can practically hear it speaking.” In the video, the kitten peacefully sits in a room corner, while the exuberant dog can’t contain its excitement. The dog joyfully jumps around and approaches the kitten with gentle care, as if introducing itself.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared just two days ago, the video has amassed over 20,000 upvotes and continues to garner admiration from viewers. The heartwarming scene has prompted numerous comments, with many sharing their happiness and tales of their own beloved pets. This endearing encounter serves as a reminder of the simple joys that can be found in unexpected friendships.

Check out the responses below:

“I swear, the bigger the dog, the more they love kittens,” shared a Reddit user. “YES! My dog is 60 lbs and she loves her some kittens (and cats). She acts like this around our cat who is nonplussed at best and downright mean to her at worst lol. And yet, she keeps trying. She loves her kitty sister too much to stop,” added another.

“If you have never experienced the joy of giving a Rottweiler their own kitten I strongly encourage it,” joined a third. “This is pretty much every interaction between my Aussie and my cats whenever they would show him the privilege of acknowledging he existed. He would go to 1000% energy and they would regret it,” wrote a fourth.

