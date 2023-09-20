Heroic Man Rescues Girl from River Drowning

In a heartwarming act of heroism, a stranger in Qingyang, Guangdong Province, China, made a split-second decision to rescue a drowning seven-year-old girl from a fast-flowing river. The incident, which unfolded on September 11, left bystanders in shock as they witnessed the girl’s desperate struggle in the turbulent waters.

Details about how the young girl ended up in the river remain unknown, but what’s clear is that her life was in grave danger. With only her head visible above the water, onlookers urgently called for help.

Without hesitation, a brave man leaped into action. He plunged into the river and swam with determination toward the struggling child. With swift and steady strokes, he reached the girl and managed to bring her safely back to the riverbank.

Once on solid ground, it became evident that the girl had been on her way home from school, as she was still wearing her school bag. This heartwarming rescue serves as a reminder that acts of kindness and heroism can occur when we least expect them, reaffirming the power of humanity’s compassion and courage.

Take a look at the video below:

