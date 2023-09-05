Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huge lion causes traffic jam, drivers flee in terror

Huge lion causes traffic jam, drivers flee in terror

Articles
Advertisement
Huge lion causes traffic jam, drivers flee in terror
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Lion casually strolls past halted vehicles.
  • Drivers hide inside with windows rolled up.
  • Once-in-a-lifetime encounter for those who saw it.

As we observe the majestic lions, they continue to captivate us with their enigmatic allure, earning their title as the “kings of the jungle.”

Advertisement

Their striking presence and confident demeanor make them truly remarkable. Picture encountering a mature lion blocking your path – how would you react?

Now, watch this video featuring a fully-maned lion casually strolling past numerous vehicles halted on a road, while all the occupants remain inside, safely enclosed with their windows up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Watch The Video Here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Figen (@TheFigen_) shared the video with a caption that simply read, “The King.”

Advertisement

It must have been an awe-inspiring and unforgettable experience for those fortunate enough to witness that magical moment.

Encounters with such a majestic creature are truly rare and extraordinary, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes
Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes

Four unattended railway carriages moved autonomously in Sahibganj, Jharkhand. This unusual incident...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story