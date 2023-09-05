Huge lion causes traffic jam, drivers flee in terror

Train Moves Mysteriously on Railway Tracks, No Engine, No Ropes
As we observe the majestic lions, they continue to captivate us with their enigmatic allure, earning their title as the “kings of the jungle.”
Their striking presence and confident demeanor make them truly remarkable. Picture encountering a mature lion blocking your path – how would you react?
Now, watch this video featuring a fully-maned lion casually strolling past numerous vehicles halted on a road, while all the occupants remain inside, safely enclosed with their windows up.
The Kingpic.twitter.com/7UCOE2wgyn
— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 27, 2023
Figen (@TheFigen_) shared the video with a caption that simply read, “The King.”
It must have been an awe-inspiring and unforgettable experience for those fortunate enough to witness that magical moment.
Encounters with such a majestic creature are truly rare and extraordinary, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event.
