Human Skull Found in USA Goodwill Donation Box

A Goodwill store in Goodyear, Arizona, was confronted with a shocking discovery when a human skull was found among donated items, prompting store management to alert the police.

The Goodyear Police Department shared the unnerving incident on their Instagram page, revealing that the skull was located at a Goodwill branch on Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation and took possession of the skull. Subsequently, they transported it to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for a thorough examination. Preliminary findings indicate that the skull is of historic origin and does not possess any forensic significance, implying it is not connected to any criminal activity.

Take a look at the post below:

The circumstances surrounding the donation and the identity of the donor remain unclear. The bizarre incident has sparked curiosity and discussions, with social media users expressing their astonishment and intrigue in the comments section of the post.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Wow! I wonder if the people who donated the skull even knew if it was real?” “Unreal,” said a second. A third commented, “Wow.”

