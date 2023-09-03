Husband Shaves Head to Support Wife’s Cancer Battle

A heartwarming video has touched the hearts of many, showcasing the profound love and support between a husband and wife during her battle against cancer. Shared on the Instagram page “Good News Movement,” the video has garnered widespread attention for its emotional message.

The video captures the husband’s unwavering commitment to stand by his wife’s side as he shaves his own head in solidarity with her. The caption accompanying the video emphasizes the message that “no one fights alone.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement) Advertisement

The touching scene unfolds as the husband uses a trimmer to shave his wife’s head, symbolizing their shared journey through her illness. As the video progresses, he proceeds to shave his own head, displaying his dedication to supporting her throughout the challenging times.

The video concludes with heartwarming images of the couple’s adorable baby, a testament to the enduring love and strength within their family. This heartwarming display of solidarity has resonated deeply with viewers, reminding us all of the power of love and unity during difficult moments.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

An Instagram user wrote, “I worked in a cancer institute for many years. One day a guy came in with his wife and his hair was this crazy bright blue! Everyone was staring at it. Lol And he told us he started dying his hair these crazy colours so people would stare at him instead of his wife. [She lost her hair due to cancer]. There are some real gems out there!”

“Whew! The first part threatened to wreck me and the ending followed through,” posted another. A third shared, “OMG! She is stunning with or without hair! Always bawling.” “I hope they win everything in life!” expressed a fourth.

Also Read Sons Shave Heads to Support Mom’s Cancer Battle A deeply touching video portraying a group of sons standing by their...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.