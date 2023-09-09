Husband Throws Pregnant Wife Into Well Over Dowry, Arrested

Doctor Swipes Right on Patient, Sparks Ethical Debate Online
In a shocking incident that has recently come to light from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, a man named Rakesh Keer stands accused of pushing his wife into a well during a dispute over dowry.
He not only committed this act but also filmed it, subsequently sending the video to her parents while demanding a sum of Rs 5 lakh as dowry.
Following a complaint from his wife and victim, Usha Keer, the police arrested Rakesh Keer. The video of this distressing incident has since gone viral on various social media platforms. It shows the woman desperately clinging to a rope while lying at the bottom of the well, sobbing and pleading for mercy.
It appears that Rakesh Keer, the husband, recorded this video to use it as a means to pressure his in-laws into providing him with the requested Rs 5 lakh dowry.
Watch the video here (WARNING: Visuals may be disturbing, viewer discretion advised)
In #MadhyaPradesh‘s #Neemuch, on Aug 20 #RameshKir hanged his pregnant wife #Usha in well tied with a rope and filmed the act to send it to Usha’s relatives demanding 5 lakh in dowry.
Usha was rescued by villagers who were contacted by her relatives.Advertisement
Usha is a victim of her… pic.twitter.com/s0XGtLo06w
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 9, 2023
According to a local police official, based on the victim’s statement, it was revealed that the woman clung to a rope inside the well for approximately two hours before the accused eventually pulled her out.
This harrowing incident occurred in Keeron village, situated under the jurisdiction of the Jawad police station, approximately 12 kilometers away from Neemuch district, on August 21.
According to police sub-inspector Aslam Khan, Usha, originally from Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, had been married to Rakesh Keer for approximately three years.
During this time, she alleged that her husband and in-laws subjected her to continuous harassment in connection with dowry. Furthermore, Khan stated that the woman claimed Rakesh had subjected her to frequent physical abuse.
On the afternoon of August 21, Rakesh allegedly pushed Usha into a well at around 2 p.m. She managed to avoid drowning by holding onto a rope, all while Rakesh recorded a video of her ordeal and sent it to her in-laws, demanding dowry in the process.
Finally, after two hours, he pulled her out, as recounted by assistant sub-inspector Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi.
Following the viral spread of the video and the subsequent complaint filed by the woman, the police arrested Rakesh Keer under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 498-A (dealing with cruelty towards a married woman), 323 (about voluntarily causing harm), and 506 (relating to criminal intimidation), according to Khan.
