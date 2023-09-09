Husband Throws Pregnant Wife Into Well Over Dowry, Arrested

Advertisement

Man in Madhya Pradesh pushes wife into well, records video, demands dowry.

The woman survives by holding onto the rope and is rescued after 2 hours.

The husband was arrested under sections of IPC 498A, 323, and 506.

In a shocking incident that has recently come to light from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, a man named Rakesh Keer stands accused of pushing his wife into a well during a dispute over dowry.

He not only committed this act but also filmed it, subsequently sending the video to her parents while demanding a sum of Rs 5 lakh as dowry.

Following a complaint from his wife and victim, Usha Keer, the police arrested Rakesh Keer. The video of this distressing incident has since gone viral on various social media platforms. It shows the woman desperately clinging to a rope while lying at the bottom of the well, sobbing and pleading for mercy.

It appears that Rakesh Keer, the husband, recorded this video to use it as a means to pressure his in-laws into providing him with the requested Rs 5 lakh dowry.