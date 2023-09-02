Advertisement
Incredible Woman Stuns Internet with Multitasking Skills

Incredible Woman Stuns Internet with Multitasking Skills

Articles
Incredible Woman Stuns Internet with Multitasking Skills

Incredible Woman Stuns Internet with Multitasking Skills

  • The woman juggles 3 balls, hula hoops with knees, and dances on the rooftop.
  • The video goes viral with 14.5M views.
  • Netizens praise her talent and creativity.

A video showcasing an extraordinary display of talent, where a woman seamlessly combines dancing, juggling, and hula hooping, has gained immense popularity on Instagram.

Koteswari M K, a self-proclaimed world record holder and versatile entertainer, shared this video on her Instagram account, @koteswari_kannan_official, which boasts over 49,000 followers.

In the video, she wears a saree and stands on her rooftop, skillfully juggling three small balls while simultaneously hula-hooping with her knees.

Subsequently, she tosses aside the balls and transitions into an impressive dance routine while continuing to hula hoop around her waist.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Koteswari M K (@koteswari_kannan_official)

Since its posting on August 17th, the video has garnered an impressive 14.5 million views.

“She is the definition of talent in her way.. she is creating trending to trending song,” a user commented. “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” said another. “Marvelous, mind-blowing talent madam. Big respect you deserve,” wrote a third.

Back in January, a video featuring a woman named Bushra had taken the internet by storm as it went viral.

What made this video extraordinary was Bushra’s remarkable skill of dancing while effortlessly riding a bicycle.

Clad in traditional clothing, she captivated viewers by dancing and coordinating her steps while cycling along a road.

Remarkably, she didn’t even grasp the bicycle’s handlebars, instead using both her hands for balance while cycling.

Also Read

Cheetah and Tortoise prove that opposites attract
Cheetah and Tortoise prove that opposites attract

Video of cheetah and tortoise sharing meal from same bowl goes viral...

