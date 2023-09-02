Incredible Woman Stuns Internet with Multitasking Skills

Advertisement

The woman juggles 3 balls, hula hoops with knees, and dances on the rooftop.

The video goes viral with 14.5M views.

Netizens praise her talent and creativity.

A video showcasing an extraordinary display of talent, where a woman seamlessly combines dancing, juggling, and hula hooping, has gained immense popularity on Instagram.

Koteswari M K, a self-proclaimed world record holder and versatile entertainer, shared this video on her Instagram account, @koteswari_kannan_official, which boasts over 49,000 followers.

In the video, she wears a saree and stands on her rooftop, skillfully juggling three small balls while simultaneously hula-hooping with her knees.

Subsequently, she tosses aside the balls and transitions into an impressive dance routine while continuing to hula hoop around her waist.