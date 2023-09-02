IND vs PAK memes: Fans get creative ahead of high-octane clash

Advertisement

Social media users are exchanging memes in anticipation of the match.

Hashtags like #INDvsPAK and #AsiaCup2023 are trending on platform X.

Another user shared their emotions and state of mind as they anxiously await the commencement of the match.

In anticipation of the highly awaited India vs. Pakistan cricket match, social media users are using platform X to exchange amusing memes.

Indian cricket players are on the brink of taking on their Pakistani counterparts at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

This clash is part of the 16th edition of the Asia Cup and is set to commence at 3:00 p.m.

