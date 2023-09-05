Ind vs Pak WC tickets: Fans outraged by ‘daylight robbery’ prices

- Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup range from 65,000 to 45 lakhs.
- Fans express surprise at steep prices, and call it daylight robbery.
- Only two tickets are available in the upper tier, one listed at over 45 lakhs.
The 2023 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to kick off on October 5, featuring defending champions England facing off against last edition’s runner-up New Zealand in the opening match at Narendra Modi Stadium.
This iconic stadium will also host the highly awaited India vs. Pakistan match on October 14. While tickets for this much-anticipated clash are currently available for purchase, fans have expressed surprise at their steep prices.
“What is happening? @Jayshah @BCCI World Cup tickets for India vs. Pakistan tickets range from 65,000 to 45 lakhs ‘per ticket’ on the Viagogo website!
Daylight robbery from these corporations!” wrote an X user Vasudevan K S while sharing two screenshots.
The user’s provided screenshots reveal that tickets for the lower tier are priced between 60,000 and 78,000.
Additionally, for the upper tier, there are only two tickets available, with one of them being listed at a staggering price of over 45 lakh.
Take a look at the tweet here:
The tweet was posted on September 5 and has garnered the attention of more than 2,600 individuals. Many of them have commented on the excessively high ticket prices.
Here’s what people wrote in the comments:
An individual wrote, “All India matches tickets hyped beyond 2 lakhs. This is not good.”
“Then I am lucky to have 2 tickets for the same stand,” expressed another.
A third shared, “Itne mehnge tickets koi common man nahi kharidega [Common man won’t buy such expensive tickets].”
