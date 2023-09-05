Ind vs Pak WC tickets: Fans outraged by ‘daylight robbery’ prices

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup range from 65,000 to 45 lakhs.

Fans express surprise at steep prices, and call it daylight robbery.

Only two tickets are available in the upper tier, one listed at over 45 lakhs. Advertisement

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to kick off on October 5, featuring defending champions England facing off against last edition’s runner-up New Zealand in the opening match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

This iconic stadium will also host the highly awaited India vs. Pakistan match on October 14. While tickets for this much-anticipated clash are currently available for purchase, fans have expressed surprise at their steep prices.