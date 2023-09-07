Instagram Head Adam Mosseri shares his inspiring job history

NY Comedian Sets Doughnut-Stacking World Record
New York comedian Robyn Schall achieved an incredible feat by breaking the...
Adam Mosseri, the current head of Instagram, has captivated and impressed netizens by sharing his extraordinary career journey on social media.
In a Threads post, Mosseri disclosed his professional evolution, starting from his days as a waiter and progressing to his current prominent role in the tech industry.
Mosseri recently unveiled his remarkable employment history through a post on Threads. His inspiring journey commenced with humble beginnings as a waiter but was marked by dedication, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to self-improvement.
This drive propelled him to explore diverse career paths, leading him into the realms of design and product management, where he contributed his expertise to companies such as Facebook.
Ultimately, this journey culminated in his current position as the head of Instagram.
