ITCN Asia 2023: A Look at the Future of Tech and Education

Event organized by IoBM and Viper Technology at ITCN Asia 2023 in Karachi

Keynote speakers: Dr. Imran Batada, Mr. Faisal Sheikh

Panel discussion with Mr. Sohaib Hassan, Mr. Khushnood Aftab, Mr. Shaukat Ali Khan, and Mr. Abrar Ahmed Khan

On the second day of the ITCN Asia 2023 conference in Karachi, an engaging event titled “Digital Domination: Opportunities and Challenges” unfolded, offering valuable insights into the ever-evolving intersection of technology and education.

This event was organized through a partnership between the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), an Academic Partner of ITCN Asia 2023, and Viper Technology, making it a significant highlight of the conference. Mr. Talib Karim, President of IoBM, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event kicked off with opening remarks from the initial keynote speaker, Dr. Imran Batada, Chief Technology Officer and Director of the Center for Information Technology (CIT) at IoBM. Dr. Batada set the stage by delving into the future of higher education and the entrepreneurial aspirations of today’s students. He stressed the pivotal role academia plays in nurturing these aspirations and encouraged organizations to embrace a culture of entrepreneurship.

The second keynote speaker, Mr. Faisal Sheikh, Co-founder of Viper Technology and CEO of VIION Technology, illuminated the challenges associated with adopting new technology in Pakistan. He provided an in-depth overview of the technology landscape in the country, highlighting the imperative of embracing innovation.

Following these enlightening keynote addresses, a panel discussion unfolded, featuring distinguished personalities from diverse fields. The panel included Mr. Sohaib Hassan, an award-winning marketer and media strategist, Mr. Khushnood Aftab, CEO of Viper Technology,

Mr. Shaukat Ali Khan, Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) at AKUH, and Mr. Abrar Ahmed Khan, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Beaconhouse Group. They shared valuable insights into topics such as artificial intelligence, brand investment, digitization, and capacity-building within the education sector.

Dr. Imran Batada, who had opened the event with his keynote, adeptly moderated the panel discussion.

In his address to the audience, Mr. Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), explored the current landscape and future prospects of the IT sector in Pakistan. His expertise and visionary outlook shed light on the pivotal role technology plays in shaping the nation’s digital future, as well as the essential policies and procedures that IT stakeholders in Pakistan must develop.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Chief Guest Mr. Talib Karim, who emphasized the significance of focusing on exports and remittances. He urged the audience to prioritize efforts in the IT sector, highlighting the need to boost software exports and equip the youth with the essential skills to thrive as freelancers.

Mr. Karim also announced IoBM’s plans to establish an IT Park on campus, aimed at promoting teaching and training while providing a platform for startups. Notably, five startups incubated at the Shahjehan S. Karim Incubation Centre at IoBM showcased their products at ITCN Asia 2023.

The “Digital Domination: Opportunities and Challenges” event at ITCN Asia 2023 served as a dynamic platform for thought leaders to exchange ideas, address critical issues, and explore the potential of technology and education in Pakistan.