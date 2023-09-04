Jabalpur Man’s Eye-Catching Decorated Scooter

A video featuring a Jabalpur man and his uniquely decorated scooter has taken social media by storm, capturing the attention and fascination of viewers worldwide. The scooter’s distinctive appearance is the primary reason behind its viral status.

In the video, the spotlight falls on a scooter adorned with an array of beads in various shapes and vibrant colors, creating a visually captivating display. Feathers and lights further enhance the scooter’s charm, making it a true standout on the road. Notably, a mobile phone is also attached near the scooter’s handle, adding a modern touch to this artistic creation.

Take a look at the post below:

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the handle @my_love_jabalpur, which aptly captioned it as “Jabalpur ki famous scooter” (Famous scooter of Jabalpur). Since its posting on August 26, the video has garnered nearly 24 million views and continues to attract likes and comments from intrigued viewers. This unique scooter has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on social media, showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of its owner.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “I want to enter my wedding on this scooter.” A second joked, “Aare aapke scooter ki shadi ho gayi? [Did your scooter get married?] A third commented, “Mithun ji ka bike hai kya? I am a disco dancer [Does this belong to Mithun ji?] A fourth shared, “Wow, this is so cool.” A fifth expressed, “What a scooter!”

