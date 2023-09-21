Jaw-Dropping: Woman Fluent in 6 Languages

Mastering one language is a feat in itself, but an Indian woman living in Japan has left the internet in awe by effortlessly conversing in not one, two, or three but six different languages. In a viral video shared on Instagram by the handle @krilovee._, she showcased her linguistic prowess by introducing herself in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Korean, Japanese, and English.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ☆ K r i t i ☆ (@krilovee._) Advertisement

Posted on August 10, the video quickly went viral, amassing a staggering 14.2 million views along with countless likes and comments. Her multilingual skills drew admiration from viewers worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Wow, I am also a Bengali girl. Love you from India West Bengal. A second said, “So perfectly said Bengali and other languages also.” “I am really surprised to see you. I thought you were Japanese. Love from Kolkata,” posted a third. A fourth shared, “Your voice is so beautiful. First time I am seeing this video of yours, and then I followed you.” “I understood everything except Korean and Japanese,” commented a fifth.

This isn’t the first time social media has been astounded by language talents. Previously, a man garnered attention for singing the song “Kesariya” in five different languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Posted by Instagram user Kush, the video gained massive traction and appreciation from audiences across the country.

Advertisement

These language maestros remind us of the incredible diversity and richness of human communication skills, sparking admiration and fascination worldwide.

Also Read Viral Video: Dog Wipe His Mouth After Drinking Water A heartwarming video shared on Reddit has captured the hearts of viewers...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.