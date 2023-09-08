Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jawan Surprise: Google Search Takes Fans on an Exciting Ride

Jawan Surprise: Google Search Takes Fans on an Exciting Ride

Articles
Advertisement
Jawan Surprise: Google Search Takes Fans on an Exciting Ride
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Google launches interactive feature for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie.
  • Users can experience a virtual journey alongside SRK and a walkie-talkie.
  • The feature has been praised by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Google has once again thrilled fans and film enthusiasts with a playful homage, this time in honor of the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan and his movie “Jawan.”

Advertisement

Today, Google’s homepage is adorned with an engaging interactive element that invites users on a virtual journey alongside SRK and a walkie-talkie.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan himself expressed his admiration for this feature, but we’ll delve into that a bit later.

To partake in this enchanting experience, users simply need to type ‘Jawan’ into the search bar. This action prompts the appearance of a walkie-talkie right on the screen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Upon clicking it, brace yourself for a surprise from SRK, and ensure your volume is turned up! Users are in for a delightful treat as the screen humorously “gets wrapped up,” playfully acknowledging the film’s action-packed motif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Quite the spectacle, isn’t it? Shah Rukh Khan was equally intrigued and took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts. “Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi! It’s so much fun…to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face,” he wrote in his witty post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The interactive feature flawlessly encapsulates the spirit of SRK’s latest film, ensuring a thrilling and immersive cinematic journey.

Google’s inventive and captivating feature provides a glimpse into the enthusiasm and eagerness surrounding “Jawan.”

It serves as a reminder that, even in this digital era, the realm of cinema possesses the power to enthrall our imagination and transport us into the heart of the action.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Watch the trailer of ‘Jawan’ here:

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ has soared to a fantastic start at the box office, collecting a whopping Rs 75 crore on its opening day in India.

Also Read

7-Year-Old Finds Grand Birthday Gift: A 2.95-Carat Diamond
7-Year-Old Finds Grand Birthday Gift: A 2.95-Carat Diamond

A 7-year-old girl finds a 2.95-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story