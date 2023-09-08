Jawan Surprise: Google Search Takes Fans on an Exciting Ride

Advertisement

Google launches interactive feature for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie.

Users can experience a virtual journey alongside SRK and a walkie-talkie.

The feature has been praised by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Google has once again thrilled fans and film enthusiasts with a playful homage, this time in honor of the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan and his movie “Jawan.”

Today, Google’s homepage is adorned with an engaging interactive element that invites users on a virtual journey alongside SRK and a walkie-talkie.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan himself expressed his admiration for this feature, but we’ll delve into that a bit later.

To partake in this enchanting experience, users simply need to type ‘Jawan’ into the search bar. This action prompts the appearance of a walkie-talkie right on the screen.