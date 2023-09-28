Large teddy bear rescued in Cambridge

Lily Hurley rescued a 2.5-meter bear in Cambridge.

She surprised her mom with the huge plush toy.

Milton the bear filled her car and bed.

Advertisement

Usually, rescue missions are carried out to save pets and other animals who are in danger and give them medical care to save their lives, but this bizarre incident caught the public’s attention and left people in awe after a Briton claimed on social media that she rescued a large bear who stood 2.5 meters tall from a recycling centre.

One of the pictures posted on a Facebook page by Lily Hurley, who picked up the teddy bear from the garbage recycling facility, depicts the bear inside a car. The toy was so big that it couldn’t fit in the car entirely.

The British woman was on a local excursion when she learned that someone had left the enormous teddy bear at the Milton trash recycling facility in Cambridge. She decided to offer her mother the plush toy after taking it. Hurley and her sister helped her pack it into the boot of her Seat Leon because it was difficult to find a spot for everything.

She claimed in an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire that her mother was “not too impressed” by the size of the big gift and was, to put it mildly, astonished to receive the cuddly creature.

It [the bear] is large, the rescuer said in her talk. “It took up the entire size of my double bed.” She said that the bear “weighs a tonne” and that she was unsure of who had brought it to the recycling facility. She claims that Milton was chosen as the bear’s name by other members of the Odd Things Around Cambridge Facebook page.

Also Read Man In A Teddy Bear Costume Dances At A Railway Overpass A man wearing a teddy outfit was dancing at a railway crossing....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.