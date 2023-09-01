Leeds Festival: Concertgoers Leave Mountains of Garbage

Advertisement Leeds Festival grounds are covered in litter after thousands of attendees leave.

Video of the waste left behind goes viral on social media.

From August 24 to 27, the Leeds Festival in England drew in thousands of attendees. However, what remains in its aftermath is a substantial amount of waste. A video depicting the festival grounds covered in litter was posted by user @MrJackLowe and has since gained widespread attention on social media.

“It’s going to take us a while to digest what we saw when we went to help salvage tents and equipment for a refugee charity at the end of Leeds Festival yesterday.

This is just a fraction of it — littering on the grandest scale we’ve ever witnessed. Utterly appalling,” wrote @MrJackLowe on the microblogging platform.

Alongside, he also shared a video.

In the video, you can see abandoned tents, scattered chairs, plastic bottles, paper, and various other types of litter strewn across the ground.

Watch the video of the waste left behind after the Leeds Festival here:

It's going to take us a while to digest what we saw when we went to help salvage tents and equipment for a refugee charity at the end of Leeds Festival yesterday. This is just a fraction of it — littering on the grandest scale we've ever witnessed. Utterly appalling. pic.twitter.com/vNWOjIul74 — Jack Lowe (@MrJackLowe) August 29, 2023

The post was uploaded on August 29, and since then, it has garnered nearly 13 million views. Many individuals have also expressed their appreciation for the video and engaged in discussions within the post's comment section to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Disgusting. If people can't tidy up after themselves, stop the festival until they learn."

A second commented, "It's like that at every festival, every year. It's appalling."

"Would it be possible to save the tents and rent them to festival goers next year? Could keep recycling and use the income to support charities." expressed another.

A fourth said, "If people can buy a tent and leave it, and do the same next year, they have too much money."

A fifth posted, "If you ever needed proof of economic inequality, consider the total disregard for resources that sees so many valuable tents and other gear so casually disposed of.