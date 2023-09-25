Lion Cub Found Roaming in Northern Serbia

Lost lion cub rescued near Subotica, Serbia.

A cub in poor condition now receiving care at Palic Zoo.

Wildlife smuggling investigation initiated in the region.

A lion cub, just a few months old, was discovered wandering along a local road in northern Serbia, near Subotica, close to the Hungarian border. The female cub, found malnourished and weak, was swiftly taken to the Palic Zoo by local authorities.

Reports suggest that a resident of Subotica first spotted the cub and alerted the police, who then transported it to the safety of the zoo. Video footage shared on social media captures the moment when the cub emerged from the grass onto the road, appearing unafraid of people. In other videos and photos, a policeman and local residents can be seen gently interacting with the young lion.

Sonja Mandic of the Palic Zoo described the lion cub as being in a “pretty poor shape” and reported that it was receiving treatment and infusion to improve its condition. Although its exact age is uncertain, it is believed to be either 3 to 6 months old or 5 to 6 months old and may be underdeveloped due to malnourishment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cub’s appearance, as the smuggling of wild and rare animals is a concern in the Balkan region.

Also Read Viral video: White lion cub runs behind her mother A video of a white lion cub following its mother has gone...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.