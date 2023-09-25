Advertisement
Lion Cub Found Roaming in Northern Serbia

Lion Cub Found Roaming in Northern Serbia

Lion Cub Found Roaming in Northern Serbia

Lion Cub Found Roaming in Northern Serbia

  • Lost lion cub rescued near Subotica, Serbia.
  • A cub in poor condition now receiving care at Palic Zoo.
  • Wildlife smuggling investigation initiated in the region.

A lion cub, just a few months old, was discovered wandering along a local road in northern Serbia, near Subotica, close to the Hungarian border. The female cub, found malnourished and weak, was swiftly taken to the Palic Zoo by local authorities.

Reports suggest that a resident of Subotica first spotted the cub and alerted the police, who then transported it to the safety of the zoo. Video footage shared on social media captures the moment when the cub emerged from the grass onto the road, appearing unafraid of people. In other videos and photos, a policeman and local residents can be seen gently interacting with the young lion.

Sonja Mandic of the Palic Zoo described the lion cub as being in a “pretty poor shape” and reported that it was receiving treatment and infusion to improve its condition. Although its exact age is uncertain, it is believed to be either 3 to 6 months old or 5 to 6 months old and may be underdeveloped due to malnourishment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cub’s appearance, as the smuggling of wild and rare animals is a concern in the Balkan region.

