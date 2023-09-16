‘Love Surge’ Explosion: Meet the Cringiest Couple Ever

Los Angeles couple Lilianna Wilde and Sean Kolar have taken to TikTok to share their unique expression of love, which they’ve dubbed a “love surge.” This phenomenon involves intense emotions that lead to uncontrollable shaking, only curable through a big full-body hug.

In a viral TikTok video, the couple demonstrated their “love surge,” explaining that when one of them is overwhelmed by affection, they hug tightly until both experience full-body tremors of love. The video quickly gained 5.9 million views, sparking mixed reactions online.

While some found the concept endearing and cute, others were less enthusiastic, with some even expressing disgust. However, the couple had supporters who defended their affectionate display.

Unfortunately, the online trolls took a toll on Lilianna Wilde, who tearfully addressed the hate in another TikTok video. She described receiving hurtful comments, including wishes of infidelity, violence, and even death, which deeply affected her.

♬ original sound – Lilianna Wilde @liliannawilde i was doing really well and laughing a lot and then just hit a wall last night and everything got really overwhelming. and again, i'm not taking about some of the really funny duets/stitches, that's part of posting on the internet and i accept that. what I'm heartbroken over are the really awful things people are wishing on Sean and I. please think before you type, I'm very very lucky that my offline life is so wonderful that I can look away, but some people aren't so lucky and for their sake please consider what you write. #lovesurge

Wilde’s emotional video serves as a reminder of the impact online hate can have on individuals. Despite the negativity, their “love surge” has gained a following of supporters who appreciate their unique way of expressing affection.

