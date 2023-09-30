Man fulfilled his dream of meeting Shah Rukh Khan

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan travelled to meet him after a month of searching.

Aakash Pillay posted a photo of himself and Khan on Instagram,

The fan’s video received a large response.

On August 28, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan travelled to meet the actor. His fantasy finally materialized after a month. The fan published an update on the 28th day of his search, stating that he had received a text from the actor’s crew, however, he hasn’t yet revealed exactly how he managed to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

When Aakash Pillay posted a photo of himself and SRK on Instagram, he expressed his joy by writing, “Agar kisi cheez ko poori shiddat se chaaho, toh poori kaaynaat use tumse milaane ki saazish mein lagg jaati hai [If you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to make it happen for you],”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Pillay (AeyPee) (@aakash_pillay)

Pillay recorded everyday highlights of his travels, such as contacting various people, waiting outside Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan, and more. On day 19, he revealed how Shah Rukh Khan ‘noticed’ him at Jawan’s press conference at the Yash Raj Films facility. He explained how he got into the studio in the video, holding up a sign that read, “Day 19 of waiting for SRK!” He described how he nearly lost the chance to meet SRK a week ago. He revealed three days ago that Shah Rukh Khan’s team had finally responded to him.

Take a look at the videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Pillay (AeyPee) (@aakash_pillay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Pillay (AeyPee) (@aakash_pillay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Pillay (AeyPee) (@aakash_pillay)

An outpouring of happiness and congrats flooded the comments section after Pillay tweeted a photo of himself with Shah Rukh Khan after finally getting to meet the actor.

Check out the responses below:

“You did it,” posted an individual with a heart emoticon. Another added, “Congratulations. So so so happy for you.” “Oho, finally! Congratulations,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Oh my God! Congratulations bro.” “Finally you achieved it, so happy for you,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post with love-filled emoticons.

